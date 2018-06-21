Deadline for property tax payments coming for Red Deer residents

For property owners in Red Deer, the taxman cometh.

The deadline for Red Deer property owners to pay their 2018 property tax bill is June 30, otherwise late fees will apply. The tax deadline and penalties do not apply to people who pay through the city’s Tax Instalment Plan.

If a property tax account is not paid in full by June 30, a seven per cent penalty will be applied to the unpaid portion.

Payments can be made at most financial institutions including online or telephone banking; in person at City Hall, 4914 48th Ave.; or by mail. Mail must be postmarked by Canada Post by June 30 to avoid the penalty.

For more information visit www.redder.ca/tax or call 403-342-8126.



