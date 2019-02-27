Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said the deadline is firm to resolve a dispute over a plan to build a new downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Deadline for Sens arena deal approaches with no extension to be granted

OTTAWA — Canada’s Heritage Minister says there will be no extension of a Thursday deadline to resolve a dispute over a plan to build a community featuring a new downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators.

Pablo Rodriguez told reporters on Tuesday that the National Capital Commission’s deadline for the LeBreton Flats file is firm.

“The NCC was very clear,” Rodriguez said. “There’s a deadline for February 28th and there will be no extension.”

Judge Warren Winkler has been presiding over mediation between partners in the RendezVous LeBreton Group: Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, Trinity Development Group founder John Ruddy and GBA Development and Project Management president Graham Bird.

On Jan. 14, an original deadline of Jan. 19 was extended until Thursday by the NCC — a crown corporation which controls the LeBreton Flats land.

“It’s between them. Now they have to come to an agreement,” Rodriguez said. “There’s a few days left. It ends February 28th, no extension.”

When asked what happens if no agreement is reached, Rodriguez said, “I invite you to speak directly to the NCC but this is an absolute priority for them (and) for us also as a government because it’s a priority for the region.”

Melnyk’s Capital Sports Management Inc., filed a $700-million lawsuit against Ruddy and Bird in November. Ruddy — also a member of the ownership group of the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks, the United Soccer League’s Ottawa Fury and the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s — responded with a $1-billion counterclaim.

While filing a statement of defence against Melnyk’s lawsuit, Bird got the three parties to agree to mediation in early January.

The Senators currently play at the Canadian Tire Centre in suburban Kanata.

The NHL team has dealt with a long list of negative headlines for on- and off-ice developments since falling one goal short of reaching the Stanley Cup final in 2017.

The Senators sit last in the NHL standings and traded away top forwards Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel for younger players and draft picks before this week’s trade deadline.

Ottawa also dealt its first pick in this year’s draft — expected to be very high because of the team’s poor record — in the original deal to get Duchene last season.

Previous story
My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan
Next story
Bill to ease jury secrecy in the name of mental health clears another hurdle

Just Posted

Red Deer archer is targeting a win at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kaitlyn Wiley says the sport is in her blood

Bill to ease jury secrecy in the name of mental health clears another hurdle

OTTAWA — The House of Commons justice committee has approved a bill… Continue reading

Canadian ski resorts upbeat despite extreme weather experiences this winter

CALGARY — After a month of frigid temperatures in the Rockies, an… Continue reading

Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate decelerated last month to 1.4… Continue reading

My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

REGINA — The deputy mayor of a Norwegian municipality with a sculpture… Continue reading

WATCH: Waskasoo pins selling out fast at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

There’s a bit of pin-demonium at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Those… Continue reading

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Deadline for Sens arena deal approaches with no extension to be granted

OTTAWA — Canada’s Heritage Minister says there will be no extension of… Continue reading

Quebec semi-pro hockey league confronts fan racism after black player taunted

MONTREAL — The commissioner of a Quebec-based semi-professional hockey league has apologized… Continue reading

Director Hubert Davis tackles toxic masculinity in anti-bullying video

TORONTO — It lasts just three minutes but a new video on… Continue reading

Canada’s dark war-time past illuminated in NFB project with writer Joy Kogawa

VANCOUVER — Joy Kogawa is giddy about the “miracle” of technology allowing… Continue reading

Travel: An unforgettable sail down the Nile

By Gerry Feehan The Nile River is a mind-boggling 6,853 kilometres long.… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Most Read