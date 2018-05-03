Dear Rouge and two country-singing Aarons — Pritchett and Goodvin — are on the Westerner Days bill

Aaron Goodvin is among the country artists to perform at the 2018 Westerner Days in Red Deer. (Promotional image).

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge will perform a homecoming concert in Red Deer during this year’s Westerner Days fair.

Also in an entertainment line-up described as being “bigger than ever” are no less than three Aarons: Country artists Aaron Goodvin, and Aaron Pritchett and rocker Lee Aaron.

Helix will perform, along with Iron Buffalo. Virginia to Vegas is on the bill as well during the July 18-22 fair and exposition — as are home-grown singers Alecia Aichelle and Randi Boulton.

More rides, more food and a re-jigged agriculture program were also announced this afternoon at the Westerner Park Chalet.

(More to come)