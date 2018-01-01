Gary DeVon/staff photos

Dec. 31 recorded coldest in 2017 with wind chill in Red Deer

February 2017 recorded coldest day of 2017 without wind chill

Baby, it was cold outside.

On the final day of the year, Red Deerians experienced a temperature of -46 C, according to data received from Environment Canada, making it the coldest day of 2017 with the wind chill.

The wind chills started gripping most of Central Alberta in the deep -30’s C in late late month until Dec. 29 when temperature plunged to bone-chilling -40s C with the wind chill.

As for the lowest 2017 temperature, without the wind chill, the Red Deer Airport’s weather equipment hit -35 C Feb. 7. With the wind chill, the temperature plunged even deeper to -41 C.

On Dec. 31, the temperature, without the wind chill, was -34 C.

“So we came close to the February record (on Dec. 31) but not quite,” said senior meteorologist with Environment Canada Alysa Pederson.

The City of Red Deer broke three record highs in 2017.

On Feb. 16, Red Deer broke a 101 year record at 11.4 C. The old record was in 1916 at 11.1 C.

On Sept. 11, Red Deer broke a 59 year record at 29.2 C from 1958 at 28.9 C.

A third record was set Dec. 12 where the temperature reached an unseasonal high of 10. 7 C. The old record was set in 2002 at 10. 2 C.

SEE RELATED: Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Most Red Deerians may remember the wind storm in June 2017. On June 20, at 7:10 p.m., Red Deer recorded wind gust of 111 km/h.

But that number didn’t break any records said Pederson.

SEE RELATED: Freak storm leaves Red Deer in tatters

Red Deer recorded three other dates in 2017 when the winds were strong according to data from Environment Canada. On March 18, winds gusted to 85 km/h, on Sept. 2 winds gusted to 87 km/h and on Oct. 17 at 100 km/h.

The hottest day of 2017 was recorded on Sept. 2 at 32.8 C.

Previous story
Trump slams Pakistan for ‘lies & deceit’ in New Year’s tweet
Next story
Families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Just Posted

Dec. 31 recorded coldest in 2017 with wind chill in Red Deer

February 2017 recorded coldest day of 2017 without wind chill

Cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Extreme cold warning has been lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta.… Continue reading

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

Runners brave the cold for Resolution Run in Red Deer

Freezing temperatures didn’t stop Red Deer runners like Audra Denny who participated… Continue reading

Online fundraiser started for parents whose baby died in his sleep

Campaign to help grieving Woods family of Abbotsford

WATCH: Celebrating the new year early

Red Deer Public Library threw a Happy Noon Year party for families Saturday morning

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month