Dec. 31 recorded coldest in 2017 with wind chill in Red Deer

Baby, it was cold outside.

On the final day of the year, Red Deerians experienced a temperature of -46 C, according to data received from Environment Canada, making it the coldest day of 2017 with the wind chill.

The wind chills started gripping most of Central Alberta in the deep -30’s C in late late month until Dec. 29 when temperature plunged to bone-chilling -40s C with the wind chill.

As for the lowest 2017 temperature, without the wind chill, the Red Deer Airport’s weather equipment hit -35 C Feb. 7. With the wind chill, the temperature plunged even deeper to -41 C.

On Dec. 31, the temperature, without the wind chill, was -34 C.

“So we came close to the February record (on Dec. 31) but not quite,” said senior meteorologist with Environment Canada Alysa Pederson.

The City of Red Deer broke three record highs in 2017.

On Feb. 16, Red Deer broke a 101 year record at 11.4 C. The old record was in 1916 at 11.1 C.

On Sept. 11, Red Deer broke a 59 year record at 29.2 C from 1958 at 28.9 C.

A third record was set Dec. 12 where the temperature reached an unseasonal high of 10. 7 C. The old record was set in 2002 at 10. 2 C.

Most Red Deerians may remember the wind storm in June 2017. On June 20, at 7:10 p.m., Red Deer recorded wind gust of 111 km/h.

But that number didn’t break any records said Pederson.

Red Deer recorded three other dates in 2017 when the winds were strong according to data from Environment Canada. On March 18, winds gusted to 85 km/h, on Sept. 2 winds gusted to 87 km/h and on Oct. 17 at 100 km/h.

The hottest day of 2017 was recorded on Sept. 2 at 32.8 C.