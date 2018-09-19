Decision next month in drunk driving causing death trial

Bobbi Crotty trial on four impaired charges wrapped on Tuesday

A judge will issue a decision next month for a woman accused of impaired driving causing death and other charges in connection with an August 2017 collision near Red Deer.

The two-day trial for Bobbi Crotty, 24, who was also being tried on three charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, wrapped in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday.

Justice Monica Bast will deliver her decision on Oct. 1.

The Crown prosecutor sought to prove that Crotty was drunk when she drove her Dodge Nitro west on Hwy 11A just outside of Red Deer and collided with an eastbound Mitsubishi Lancer containing two women. The 36-year-old passenger in that vehicle died from her injuries.

Crotty’s vehicle rolled once before coming to rest on its wheels. The vehicle she collided with was thrown into the westbound lane where it collided with a third vehicle.

During the trial, Cpl. Brandon Smith testified that he smelled the strong odour of liquor on Crotty’s breath and that she admitted to having two or three drinks earlier.

Questioned by defence counsel Maurice Collard, Smith said Crotty did not appear unstable on her feet as she got up from where she was sitting in a ditch next to the highway and walked over to his police vehicle.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist said his investigation showed that Crotty’s vehicle continued going straight in the left of two lanes after it merged into a single lane. Her small SUV then collided with the eastbound vehicle.

An eyewitness to the collision told court that Crotty’s vehicle passed her and then drove side by side with another vehicle. Neither vehicle appeared to change its position even though the left lane was ending.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO: Big Brothers Big Sisters cuts ribbon at Bamford House
Next story
Cannabis public hearing set for Ponoka

Just Posted

Updated: 18-year-old killed in rollover near Rimbey

Hwy 53 down to one lane at collision scene

Decision next month in drunk driving causing death trial

Bobbi Crotty trial on four impaired charges wrapped on Tuesday

Cannabis public hearing set for Ponoka

Ponoka proposing 100-metre setbacks from retail stores to sensitive-use areas

Is the fate of Red Deer’s Parsons House solely in the hands of the province?

Demolition of old police station next door to begin this fall

Fundraiser to help keep kids warm in Blackfalds

Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The death toll from Hurricane Florence climbed to at… Continue reading

Toronto election proceeding with 25 wards after court sides with province

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court has sided with the provincial government in… Continue reading

Scheer welcomes former Liberal MP Alleslev to Conservative caucus

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops… Continue reading

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled today that Canada wants more… Continue reading

Uber driver suing Bucs’ QB Winston over groping incident

PHOENIX — A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay… Continue reading

Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open… Continue reading

Man pleads guilty to ‘Field of Dreams’ site vandalism

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A man accused of driving onto and damaging the… Continue reading

Rafael Nadal to skip tournaments in Asia because of bad knee

MADRID — Rafael Nadal says he will not play in upcoming tournaments… Continue reading

Most Read