Decision next month in impaired driving causing death trial

Woman on trial last month on impaired driving charges in connection with 2017 collision

A woman accused of impaired driving causing death and other charges in connection with a 2017 collision near Red Deer will have to wait until next month for the judge’s decision.

Bobbi Crotty’s two-day trial wrapped in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Sept. 18. She is facing three charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm along with the more serious charge.

The case was in Court of Queen’s Bench briefly on Monday to set Nov. 13 as the date for Justice Monica Bast to render her decision in the judge-alone trial.

The Crown prosecutor alleged that Crotty was drunk when she drove her Dodge Nitro west on Hwy 11A just outside of Red Deer and collided with an eastbound Mitsubishi Lancer containing two women. The 36-year-old passenger in that vehicle died from her injuries.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist said his investigation showed that Crotty’s vehicle continued going straight in the left of two lanes after it merged into a single lane. Her small SUV then collided with the eastbound vehicle.



