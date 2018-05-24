Decorative, message-driven art can be viewed in Red Deer

Some outside-the-box art can be seen during Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings on June 1.

Concrete is the medium for artist Emily Thomson’s exhibit, Release, at the A+ Art Gallery (Unit 203, 4919-49th St.), while encaustic features in Kim Bruce’s display How I Got Here, at the Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs at Sunworks on Ross Street. The first reception is 4-6 p.m., the second is 6 to 8 p.m.

Lindsay Thurber high school student art can be seen at the Kiwanis Gallery at the public library, operated by the Red Deer Arts Council (6 to 8 p.m. reception). And The Many Sights of Deb, works by artist Deb Weiers, are displayed at the Gallery on the Alley at Alberta Art and Drafting from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Writing on the Wall: Works of Dr. Joane Cardinal Schubert RCA can be seen at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery. There’s a 5 to 8 p.m. reception and guided tour at 6 p.m.

There are no opening receptions, but more art can be viewed at the Corridor Gallery (downstairs at the Red Deer Recreation Centre), the Viewpoint Gallery at the City Cultural Services Centre, The Hub on Ross, the Lyrical Gallery (unit 206, 4919-49th Street, and the Welikoklad Event Centre.