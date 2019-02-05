Deep freeze make you grumpy? One Red Deer student donates and feels better

Pradeesha Marlin Gnanasekeran is encouraging Red Deerians to donate winter gear such as gloves and toques for the homeless population. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Would you survive the deep freeze if left outside the whole night?

That question changed one Red Deer College student’s perspective.

The day started with the blues, given the freezing temperatures. It meant Pradeesha Marlin Gnanasekeran was grumpy. Even little things like the walk from the house to the car got to her.

But when she got to school and the professor posed a question for the second-year nursing class, the student was inspired.

She and her friend John Macabinguel decided to go shopping for gloves, tuques, winter coats, heat packs, socks and snacks, splitting $250 equally, and donate them to Red Deer’s homeless population.

The duo stopped by Safe Harbour Society and The Mustard Seed and handed out all the items.

Over the weekend, Safe Harbour Society put an emergency request on social media, as the agency was short on gloves and tuques.

The winter gear the friends handed out went fast, and when people were asking if there were more pairs of gloves, it broke the 22-year-old’s heart.

“It made me see how many people are out there who didn’t have a place to stay tonight, and me fussing about the five-minute walk from my house to my car, and they’re there for hours.”

The donation added meaning to her day.

“I felt like I actually did something – there was some purpose to that day. I wasn’t just getting up, going to school, doing my work and coming back and complaining,” she said.

The donation also motivated her to do more.

But she realizes that as a student, she can only do so much. So she is looking to the community to help her do more. Her GoFundMe page has a $2,000 goal. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had reached $420.

The student said she will stop by and pick up any winter items that people want to donate in the Red Deer and Lacombe areas.

“With your help, every week, we will be able to distribute items that will facilitate the basic needs of the homeless people in Red Deer. I would be so grateful if you can donate just a small amount to support and change our community,” her page states.

Those wanting to donate any items can reach out to her on Facebook: Pradeesha Marlin.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving
Next story
Potential diversion of billions of litres from Red Deer River causes concerns

Just Posted

Soccer dome proposal on hold

Red Deer City Soccer Association is taking another look at feasibility of soccer facility

Supreme Court oil well ruling good for farmers

Red Deer County mayor says farmers have better chance oilpatch messes will get cleaned up

Potential diversion of billions of litres from Red Deer River causes concerns

Red Deer city councillor says maintaining water quantity is as important as quality

Police say they have ‘few’ dog-napping reports in central Alberta

No RCMP dognapping reports in Red Deer

Make-A-Wish Foundation sending Red Deer girl on Disney cruise

Grade 4 student Falan Hollman is diagnosed with Rett Syndrome

Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving

Drive to Stay Alive presentation at St. Joseph High School

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Canadian producers say there’s a downside to ‘dominant cultural force’ of Netflix

TORONTO — When CBC president Catherine Tait compared Netflix’s presence in Canada… Continue reading

Fun moments before, during and after the Oscars luncheon

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards convened… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk launches Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer

Troubled Monk launches 2019 Canada Winter Games official beer For sports fans,… Continue reading

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Opinion: Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Most Read