Defence proposals sought to provide more protection and security for Canadians

CALGARY — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has put out a call for proposals aimed at dealing with defence and security threats.

Sajjan was at the University of Calgary to announce the first 16 proposals identified as a priority under the $1.6 billion Defence Excellence and Security program.

The proposals address challenges in areas such as surveillance, cyber tools for defence, space and artificial intelligence and human performance.

Among the more notable on the list is understanding and addressing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and how to ensure 25 per cent female representation in the Canadian Forces by 2026.

There are also plans for detection and planning for chemical, biological and radiological hazards and developing a better lightweight ballistic protection for soldiers.

Those making proposals have six weeks to submit their plans with the first projects being awarded this fall.

“The IDEaS Program will provide unique opportunities for Canadians to put their best solutions on defence and security challenges, and will help put those solutions into the hands of the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Sajjan.

