Defence wraps up its case at the Dennis Oland murder trial in New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The defence has wrapped up its case in the Dennis Oland murder trial, but the presiding judge will visit the crime scene before final arguments are heard.

Justice Terrence Morrison, who is presiding over the trial without a jury, was expected to go to Richard Oland’s office in uptown Saint John, where the multimillionaire’s battered body was discovered on July 7, 2011.

His only son, 51-year-old Dennis Oland, is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Only lawyers from both sides of the case, Dennis Oland and a sheriff were to participate in the visit, slated for Tuesday morning.

Defence lawyer Alan Gold asked for the tour, saying it was impossible to get a true picture of the office without seeing it in person.

The defence has maintained the person who beat Richard Oland to death would have been covered in blood, but only a few specks were found on the jacket Dennis Oland was wearing when he visited his father on July 6, 2011 — the day of the killing.

The defence and prosecution will be given at least a month to prepare final briefs and concluding arguments, with the judge then expected to take at least another month to decide his verdict.

Defence wraps up its case at the Dennis Oland murder trial in New Brunswick

