Demand strong for Red Deer County community funding program

Since 2007, county has doled out $2.5 million for rural community facilities

The historic train station in Benalto was among the projects to get funding from Red Deer County this week. Benalto Booster Club members Angie Schickerowski, Karen Turner-Padley and Dave More walk from the train station in Benalto. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)

Red Deer County council calls it some of its best spent money.

However, the $250,000 set aside annually for the Rural Community Facility Capital Assistance Grant has remained the same since it was introduced in 2007.

Council members suggested on Tuesday it may be time for that to change.

“I believe this is one of the best programs we have in Red Deer Country,” said Wood as council doled out the $250,000 to 16 different community groups.

Coun. Jean Bota echoed the importance of the program to rural communities.

“This is about community support and revitalizing a lot of these communities,” she said.

Since it was started just over $2.5 million has been handed out to help in the maintenance and upkeep of county facilities, such as community halls and arenas.

A typical project is a $104,000 initiative by the Cottonwood-Gordon Agricultural Society to add two gender-neutral handicapped-accessible washrooms to their community hall, about 20 km west of Innisfail. The society, which has raised its own funds, requested $77,670 and was approved for $35,000.

When introduced, the county figured the program would help community groups catch up on much-needed renovation projects on hold because local fundraising had not yet covered the tab. The thinking at the time was that demand for the grants would drop off as projects were completed and the backlog addressed.

“A while back we kind of thought it was going to taper off,” acknowledged Mayor Jim Wood. “I’m not seeing that yet at this time.”

This year, 20 applications were received, amounting to $542,100 in requests. That meant, four applications did not make the cut and another eight groups did not get the full amount requested.

County community services manager Jo-Ann Symington told council that the program is under review and recommendations, including possibly an increase in funding available, will be coming back to council.

Other projects approved include:

•$49,445 — Ridgewood Community Hall: new kitchen and other upgrades

$35,000 — Cottonwood-Gordon Community Hall: new handicapped-accessible washrooms

•$38,232 — Balmoral Community Hall: major renovation including flooring, air conditioning, stove, sink

•$23,268 — Spruce View Community Hall: upgrading kitchen

•$19,231 — Linn Valley Community Hall: repave basketball and tennis courts and fixing fencing and gates

•$18,790 — Cumberland Community Club: replace ball diamond back stop and new team shelters

•$12,623 — Willowdale Community Centre: new cooler, used chairs and hall maintenance

•$9,921 — Kevisville Ball Diamonds: buying used Sea Can, bleachers, mower and other upgrades

•$9,700 — GlenEllen Community Centre: new picnic shelter

•$9,167 — Golden West Drop-in Centre: painting and new lights

•$6,850 — Little Red Community Hall: stripping and repainting exterior

•$5,880 — Hub Centre, Pine Lake: security system

•$5,735 — Benalto Booster Club: flooding and kitchen in historic train station

•$2,775 — Poplar Ridge Community Centre: facility maintenance

•$1,990 — Oklahoma Community Centre: buying soccer goal posts

•$1,389 — Fensala Hall: new dish sanitizer and gutter guards



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter