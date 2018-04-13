Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.

Bower Place shopping centre can proceed towards the demolition of the nearly 120,000-square-foot vacant space left by Target Canada’s exodus and replace it with a two-storey addition.

Target took over the former Zellers store at the mall but only lasted 20 months before shuttering the business when Target Canada went bankrupt.

In January, the city’s municipal planning commission approved the 109,556-square-foot addition.

The main level will include lease units of different sizes for retail and a grocery. The top floor will have Bower Place administration offices, leasable office space, and a larger lease unit.

The mall corridor will extend through the addition.

After construction, the mall will have 115 few parking stalls but stalls will be larger to conform to current city regulations. Currently there are 2,866 stalls.

Besides the Target space, Bower Place is looking for tenants for the former Sears store, which closed last September.

 

Previous story
Home educators conference to return to Red Deer for next five years
Next story
WATCH: Community paramedic teams expand into Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer sister of Humboldt Broncos coach remembers him as ‘my hero’

Deborah Carpenter wants kindness to be legacy of Darcy Haugan

Pickup involved in school bus collision stolen out of Saskatchewan

RCMP had gone to a call involving the pickup in Blackfalds area before collision east of Sylvan Lake

Quebec school board expresses regret over Jersey Day incident

SAINTE-ADELE, Que. — A Quebec school board is expressing regret over an… Continue reading

B.C. man fined $14,000 for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

Timely action promised on Red Deer hospital expansion

Health minister says good hospitals are part of providing quality health care

WATCH: Community paramedic teams expand into Red Deer

More seniors and chronically ill Albertans are receiving on-site care

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.… Continue reading

‘Go Broncos Go:’ Cheers and tears at funeral for ‘underdog’ killed in bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Chants of “Go Broncos Go” rang through the rafters… Continue reading

‘Big things can get done in Canada,’ Trudeau tells business leaders

LIMA, Peru — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will look for some common… Continue reading

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

When to say when: Study says limit alcohol to 1 drink a day

NEW YORK — Here’s some sobering news: A large international study says… Continue reading

People asked to steer clear of wayward beluga whale spotted in N.B.

POINTE-DU-CHENE, N.B. — A conservation group is urging people not to interact… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month