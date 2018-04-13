Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.

Bower Place shopping centre can proceed towards the demolition of the nearly 120,000-square-foot vacant space left by Target Canada’s exodus and replace it with a two-storey addition.

Target took over the former Zellers store at the mall but only lasted 20 months before shuttering the business when Target Canada went bankrupt.

In January, the city’s municipal planning commission approved the 109,556-square-foot addition.

The main level will include lease units of different sizes for retail and a grocery. The top floor will have Bower Place administration offices, leasable office space, and a larger lease unit.

The mall corridor will extend through the addition.

After construction, the mall will have 115 few parking stalls but stalls will be larger to conform to current city regulations. Currently there are 2,866 stalls.

Besides the Target space, Bower Place is looking for tenants for the former Sears store, which closed last September.