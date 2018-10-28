Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.

The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.

About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.

Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.

“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”

The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.

Previous story
Alberta accuses Ottawa of ‘bad-faith tactics’ in 2026 Olympics talks
Next story
Flaws found in feds’ many public consultations; small biz tax changes top list

Just Posted

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

Flaws found in feds’ many public consultations; small biz tax changes top list

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government’s analysis of its extensive public consultation efforts… Continue reading

Alberta accuses Ottawa of ‘bad-faith tactics’ in 2026 Olympics talks

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister has accused the federal government of negotiating… Continue reading

UPDATE: Gaetz Avenue re-opens, gas leak contained

Gaetz Avenue has re-opened after a gas leak closed northbound and southbound… Continue reading

Learning digital skills at Red Deer College

Young Central Albertans explored the creative side of science this weekend at… Continue reading

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

MONTREAL — Jewish communities across Canada are gathering to commemorate the victims… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of… Continue reading

Government closely watching public opinion on asylum seekers, documents show

OTTAWA — The federal government has been closely monitoring public reaction to… Continue reading

Houston wins Nova Scotia Tory leadership after main challenger drops out

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have a new leader after the… Continue reading

‘Her death isn’t in vain:’ trafficking victim remembered in Ontario campaign

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Maddison Fraser is remembered as a champion boxer, an… Continue reading

Canadian politicians, police respond to Pittsburgh synagogue attack

OTTAWA — Canadian politicians and Jewish groups expressed sympathy for the victims… Continue reading

Ontario researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

An Ontario researcher has used modern technology to clearly identify the final… Continue reading

Gunman attacks Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people

PITTSBURGH — A gunman who’s believed to have spewed anti-Semitic slurs and… Continue reading

Most Read