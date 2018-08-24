Denise Nielsen Memorial Park grand opening Saturday in Blackfalds

The grand opening for the Denise Nielsen Memorial Park in Blackfalds is Saturday morning. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A longtime Blackfalds resident who died in 2016 will be honoured by the town this weekend.

The grand opening for the Denise Nielsen Memorial Park, named after Denise Nielsen, who died at age 54, is Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole said Nielsen meant a lot to the community.

“There was an overwhelming feeling within or community to do something to remember Denise,” said Poole. “She was active in committees and projects throughout the town. Her and her husband opened Granden Auto in the early ’90s and ran a successful business for many years.”

Poole said Nielsen was involved in the Blackfalds and District Chamber of Commerce, Blackfalds and Area Historical Society, Blackfalds and District Agricultural Society and a number of other organizations.

The park, which is located just outside the Wadey Centre at the intersection of Vista Trail and South Street, features a number of amenities, including a gazebo and a bench with a memorial plaque for Nielsen.

“It’s a nice, quiet space we’ve created for visitors who are coming into town,” he said. “They come to the Wadey Centre, which is our entry into Blackfalds, and then right behind that they can relax in the park.”

The memorial plaque reads, “‘Volunteer Extraordinaire’ who gave passion and dedicated service to our community.”

Poole said the park has been a real collaborative effort between groups Nielsen was involved in and the Town of Blackfalds.

The Ag Society received a $25,000 Co-op Community Spaces grant for part of the funding, he added.

Poole said he’s very excited to finally open the park after a couple years of planning.

“Our town staff has put in over 500 hours and they worked very hard to make sure it’s ready for the opening,” he said. “To have it available and ready will be a very important step in our town’s history and in remembering Denise forever. “

There will be a free barbecue, hosted by the Blackfalds and District Agricultural Society, Central Alberta Co-op and the Co-op Community Spaces Program at the grand opening.

For more information, search “Denise Nielsen Memorial Park” on Facebook.



