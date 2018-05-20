‘Devastating:’ multiple fires burn through downtown Brandon, Man.

BRANDON, Man. — A blaze that Premier Brian Pallister called “massive” has burned through several buildings in downtown Brandon, Man., including one with dozens of apartments managed by community groups.

“It’s just devastating. We’re thinking of all the families that live in that building,” said Debbie Huntinghawk, president of the Brandon Friendship Centre, which managed one of the five floors in the 58-suite Massey Manor.

Brian Kayes, Brandon’s director of risk and emergency management, said the fire broke out in an office and school supplies store across the street from Massey Manor at around noon on Saturday, then spread to the apartment building as well as a bar and beer store.

At the fire’s peak Saturday afternoon, city officials warned that embers were drifting “a significant distance” and were threatening to spark more fires. Reinforcements from outside the city, including firefighters from Canadian Forces Base Shilo, arrived to help stop the blaze, which destroyed or severely damaged multiple buildings in the city’s core.

Kayes said it did not appear anyone was injured.

“The people that lived in Massey Manor went outside to watch the fire and then unbeknownst to them, their building caught fire. So pretty well everyone had already evacuated from that building to watch the fire,” Kayes explained.

Pallister posted a message on Twitter early Saturday afternoon as the fire raged, along with a photo that appeared to show one of the buildings consumed by flames.

“Watching with deep concern as a massive fire devours downtown Brandon landmarks. Thanks to Brandon firefighters and police personnel for keeping Brandonites safe,” the premier tweeted.

Massey Manor was originally constructed as an agricultural supply store and warehouse, and was converted to apartments in the past decade through a partnership between the Canadian Mental Health Association, the Brandon Friendship Centre and Habitat for Humanity.

The Brandon Friendship Centre provides services to the Indigenous community, and the residents on its floor included single mothers with young children, according to Huntinghawk.

Huntinghawk said she saw the smoke from her house and began walking towards the downtown, immediately fearing for Massey Manor. She said she was relieved at first to learn that the fire was only in the building across the street, but when she reached the roadblocks that were several blocks away, embers were falling on the crowds that had gathered.

Her group’s executive director texted Huntinghawk with updates, saying some embers were landing on Massey Manor and it wasn’t long before the building was on fire.

According to Lorne Mosionier, a board member with the group, flames burned through the top two floors, while the lower floors have serious water damage.

“You can’t live in it now and probably the whole building would be a loss, no doubt,” Mosionier said.

Kayes said late Saturday that the danger that the fire would continue spreading to other buildings appeared to have passed. He said firefighters were mostly mopping up, using backhoes to pull down walls to get at the flames that remained. The public was still being kept well back of the area, he said.

The Canadian Red Cross said it would be accepting registrations from people displaced from their homes by the flames.

Previous story
Hawaii lava evacuees grow weary as uncertainty drags on
Next story
One dead in collision west of Sundre

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Craig Schmitt placed first once again at Woody’s Marathon

When Craig Schmitt runs in the annual Woody’s RV Marathon in Red… Continue reading

Life and death: Mistake sent one family to funeral home, the other to hospital

Doctors told Jody Littlewolf that her daughter was brain dead and should… Continue reading

‘Still beautiful:’ Waterton Lakes National Park prepares for life after fire

WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada officials and businesses in Waterton say there… Continue reading

British royal family thanks those who celebrated wedding

LONDON — The royal family, blessed with fantastic weather and a buoyant… Continue reading

Cougar kills 1 mountain biker, injures 2nd near Seattle

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride… Continue reading

Red Deer Silhouettes prepare for year-end show

Synchronized swimming team will perform its last show this season May 30

One dead in collision west of Sundre

A 30-year-old Cochrane resident is dead after a single vehicle collision in… Continue reading

How a 94-year-old retiree became a gym rat

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Like many gym rats, Paul Russell lifts weights… Continue reading

‘Like a warzone:’ People evacuated as fires burn through Manitoba city’s downtown

BRANDON, Man. — Leanne Marlow saw the flames engulf the building across… Continue reading

Canadians celebrate mix of pageantry, modern twists in royal wedding

As the freshly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on married… Continue reading

Maduro favoured as Venezuelans vote amid crisis

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is expected to win a… Continue reading

Family, friends recall shooting victims’ optimism, humour

SANTA FE, Texas — Hardworking. Funny. Loving. Grieving family and friends recalled… Continue reading

Record Everest climber returns, already planning next trip

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A veteran Sherpa guide who scaled Mount Everest for… Continue reading

WATCH: First Red Deer Market of the year

Hundreds came out to the first farmers market of 2018 Saturday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month