Diesel spilled in Penhold neighbourhood

Penhold Fire Department were called out to a diesel spill on Sunday afternoon. (Photo contributed)

Crews responded shortly after 2 p.m. to McDougall Close where two vehicles with slip tanks in the back were leaking fuel.

Jamie Southwell, acting fire lieutenant, said it appeared diesel was being transferred from one vehicle to another when the leak occurred.

Firefighters used absorbent to contain the leak and Public Works Department vacuumed up the spill. The vehicle owners were requested to properly wash their vehicles.

Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast said his department was unable to determine exactly how many litres were spilled.



