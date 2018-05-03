Dine Downtown contest starts Monday in Red Deer

If you’re looking to get a free meal, you may want to tune into Big 105.5 FM.

The Red Deer Business Association is teaming up with the radio station for the third consecutive year of the Dine Downtown contest.

The contest, which begins Monday and ends in September, offers listeners a chance to win a gift card to a downtown restaurant, café or lounge each week.

For more information and a complete list of participating businesses, visit www.downtownreddeer.com or www.big105.fm.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter