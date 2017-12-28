Disabled Canadians forced to hire lawyers by federal benefits tribunal

Some disabled Canadians fighting for government benefits are being forced by a federal tribunal to hire lawyers, a move that has baffled advocates and appears to fly in the face of Liberal plans for the appeals body.

Members of the social security tribunal, who are also members of provincial law societies, aren’t allowing non-lawyers to represent people navigating the tribunal system.

Federal legislation guiding the tribunal — the last bastion of appeals for Canadians disputing benefits decisions — is silent about who appellants need to hire if they don’t want to represent themselves.

But a spokeswoman said adjudicators rely on provincial law society rules that only lawyers can provide legal services, including representing parties before tribunals.

“Moreover, the rule of provincial and territorial law societies require their members to assist in preventing the unauthorized practice of law,” tribunal spokeswoman Anabelle Jiang-Mercier said in an email.

One advocate says the rules hinders people fighting for Canada Pension Plan disability benefits because they rarely have the necessary funds to pay up front legal fees.

“How are they supposed to afford a lawyer? It’s just ridiculous,” said James Hicks, national co-ordinator of the Council of Canadians with Disabilities.

“If you don’t have to bring lawyers to the first two levels of appeal, why would you have to bring one to the last? It’s not a legal issue, it’s a qualification issue.”

The issue is the latest for the oft-criticized tribunal since it was created by the previous Conservative government four years ago.

But its future will be unveiled by Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos within weeks based on a recently completed outside review.

The report is expected to suggest the government find a way to simplify the appeals process, potentially eliminating any requirement for legal representation.

“It needs to be simplified and my understanding is that’s where the government is trying to go,” Hicks said.

Others want the government to go further than tinker. The Commons finance committee recommended in a report released in early December that the government consider killing the tribunal and restore the previous appeals system.

Duclos spokesman Mathieu Filion said the government was looking at different ways to improve a system “that does not meet the needs of Canadians,” citing long waits for hearings.

Previous story
First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”
Next story
Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta

A Mountain Bluebird and rare birds like Northern Saw-whet, Northern Goshawk and… Continue reading

Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Red Deer agency providing the first step in addictions treatment

Extreme cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday… Continue reading

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month