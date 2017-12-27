Disabled passenger injured in Saskatchewan plane crash dies in hospital

A disabled man injured in a plane crash in northern Saskatchewan has died.

The family of Arson Fern Jr. announced his death on a Gofundme page set up after the Dec. 13 crash.

The West Wind Aviation plane with 25 people on board went down shortly after taking off from the Fond du Lac airstrip.

Everyone on board escaped the wreckage, but seven people were seriously injured.

The family says 19-year-old Fern, who had cerebral palsy, suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.

West Wind says in a press release that staff are devastated to learn of the death and their thoughts are with the family.

Transport Canada grounded the airline after the crash, citing deficiencies in the company’s operational control system.

