Discovery School launching in Red Deer

Suzy Potts, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools coordinator of early learning, proposes the Discovery School pilot project to Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools’ board of trustees. (Advocate file photo)

Pre-kindergarten students in Red Deer will take turns learning in a more natural setting.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools are launching Discovery School, a nature an inquiry-based program at Riverbend Golf and Recreation Area.

Students from pre-kindergarten classes in Red Deer will alternate each week.

“Discovery School empowers children to discover, play, engage and embrace their natural curiosities about the world that surrounds them,” said Suzy Potts, coordinator of early learning.

“Through this holistic experience, children make meaningful connections about authentic learning which allows them to comprehend their world and apply their knowledge in bountiful ways.”



