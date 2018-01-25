Forty distressed animals, including dogs and cats, were seized from a rural property near Calgary by the Human Society. Photo via Calgary Humane Society website

Distressed animals seized from rural Calgary-area property

Calgary Humane Society investigators worked with police

Forty distressed animals, including dogs and cats, were seized from a rural property near Calgary by the Human Society.

On Tuesday, Calgary Humane Society’s Protection and Investigations team carried out an Animal Protection Act warrant on a large rural property in southwest Calgary.

With the assistance of Calgary Police Service as well as supporting agencies, the warrant led to the seizure of 40 animals in distress, including dogs, cats, birds and reptiles.

As this is an active investigation, details of the operation are limited. But Brad Nichols, senior manager in charge of animal cruelty investigations, called Tuesday’s effort and inter-agency collaboration “extraordinary,” leading to a safe and effective search.

“The animals seized in distress will be treated at Calgary Humane Society as the investigation continues,” Nichols added.

The Calgary Police Service routinely works with partner agencies in law enforcement, and public safety is a priority in any ongoing investigation,” says Staff Sgt. Guy Baker of the Centralized General Investigations Unit.

“In this case, because of the scale of the property being searched and other safety concerns, we needed to be prepared for a multitude of different scenarios. We thank all of the agencies who assisted in the safe execution of the search warrant.”

Previous story
UPDATE: Heavy snowfall no longer expected for Red Deer area
Next story
Lacombe councillor wants cats to be licensed

Just Posted

Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

UPDATE: Heavy snowfall no longer expected for Red Deer area

Environment Canada revises statement

Outdoor concert or not, Central Music Festival Society is boogie-ing into the future

Red Deer group keeps the concerts coming

Distressed animals seized from rural Calgary-area property

Calgary Humane Society investigators worked with police

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month