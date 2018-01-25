Distressed animals seized from rural Calgary-area property

Forty distressed animals, including dogs and cats, were seized from a rural property near Calgary by the Human Society. Photo via Calgary Humane Society website

On Tuesday, Calgary Humane Society’s Protection and Investigations team carried out an Animal Protection Act warrant on a large rural property in southwest Calgary.

With the assistance of Calgary Police Service as well as supporting agencies, the warrant led to the seizure of 40 animals in distress, including dogs, cats, birds and reptiles.

As this is an active investigation, details of the operation are limited. But Brad Nichols, senior manager in charge of animal cruelty investigations, called Tuesday’s effort and inter-agency collaboration “extraordinary,” leading to a safe and effective search.

“The animals seized in distress will be treated at Calgary Humane Society as the investigation continues,” Nichols added.

The Calgary Police Service routinely works with partner agencies in law enforcement, and public safety is a priority in any ongoing investigation,” says Staff Sgt. Guy Baker of the Centralized General Investigations Unit.

“In this case, because of the scale of the property being searched and other safety concerns, we needed to be prepared for a multitude of different scenarios. We thank all of the agencies who assisted in the safe execution of the search warrant.”