DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town of Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018.

DJ Sabatoge and the rockin’ TR3 Band will be at the Winterfest Community Dance on Feb. 16 starting at 6 p.m. The event also kicks off Jazz At The Lake Festival line-up for 2018.

Twelve-year-old Sebastian Reinhart, from Sylvan Lake, otherwise known as DJ Sabatoge, has been gaining recognition in the industry with his hip hop dance moves and spin on his mixing skills.

Last year he opened for rapper Madchild in Red Deer.

TR3 Band is expected to light up the dance floor as the main event for the evening starting at 8 p.m.

The band offers a variety of music to keep the dance floor full all night from playing ACDC to Sinatra, James Brown to Keith Urban and Van the Man to Joel Plaskett.


Update: Judge expected to deliver sentence for Castor-area triple homicide in Feburary

