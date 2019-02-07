The Canadian Institute for Health Information says the number of doctors per Canadian increased for the 11th consecutive year. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Doctors getting smaller payment increases, doctors per person rising: Institute

OTTAWA — The Canadian Institute for Health Information says doctors in Canada are seeing smaller payment increases at the same time that the number of doctors per Canadian is rising.

The not-for-profit says that in 2016-2017, total gross clinical payments to physicians increased 2.8 per cent to $26.4 billion.

That’s the lowest single-year increase since the organization started collecting data in 2000.

In the same year, the average payments to physicians remained “virtually unchanged” at $342,000, or a 0.6 per cent increase over the previous year.

The institute says gross clinical pay covers the cost of running a practice for most physicians, so it should not be considered equal to take-home pay.

Meanwhile, it says the number of doctors per Canadian increased for the 11th consecutive year.

The number of doctors grew by more than double the rate of the general population between 2013 and 2017, with 11.5 per cent more doctors and 4.6 per cent population growth.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen an increasing number of physicians per person and slowed growth in average gross clinical payments across the country,” Geoff Ballinger, CIHI’s physician information manager said in a statement.

“To optimize efficiency and ensure that health care is sustainable, the provinces and territories can use our information to help determine the proper balance of physician supply and payments needed to best serve their populations.”

The institute’s report released Thursday shows more details of the change in payments and workforce.

Average gross clinical payments ranged from $274,000 in Newfoundland and Labrador to $386,000 in Alberta in 2016-2017.

Those payments decreased for family doctors by just under one per cent to $277,000, while medical and surgical specialists saw them rise by about one per cent to $357,000 and $477,000, respectively.

The number of female physicians is growing faster than male physicians, it says.

And about 30 per cent of family doctors and 22.5 per cent of specialists received medical degrees outside of Canada, with almost one third graduating from South Africa, India and the United Kingdom.

Previous story
School buses cancelled around central Alberta
Next story
Diplomats file $28M suit against Canada over injuries suffered in Cuba

Just Posted

School buses cancelled around central Alberta

Extreme cold warning continues

Dutch students march for better climate policies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of students skipped classes Thursday and marched… Continue reading

Great-West Lifeco reports $710-million Q4 profit, raises dividend

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a… Continue reading

Diplomats file $28M suit against Canada over injuries suffered in Cuba

OTTAWA — Five Canadian diplomats and their family members who became mysteriously… Continue reading

Doctors getting smaller payment increases, doctors per person rising: Institute

OTTAWA — The Canadian Institute for Health Information says doctors in Canada… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer high school students express importance of gay-straight alliances

David Eggen visited Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Wednesday

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Most Read