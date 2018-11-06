Old MacDonald Kennels & Animal Services owner Martine Huijssoon said she was called to the scene Sunday morning where two dogs were located: one inside the car, and the other outside the car, on 38th Street in Ponoka. Photo via Facebook

Dog rescued in Central Alberta inside a car with ‘full of stuff’

Two dogs were found in Ponoka: one inside a car, the other outside

A dog found inside a car in Central Alberta is in “good shape.”

Martine Huijssoon said she was called to the scene Sunday morning, where she saw two dogs: one inside the car, and the other outside the vehicle, on 38 Street in Ponoka.

Ponoka RCMP refused to comment.

Both female dogs are in good shape, said Huijssoon, owner of Old MacDonald Kennels Animal Services & Pet Boarding.

“They’re super sweet. One of them was timid at first; they’re nice dogs. They’re healthy, the vet checked them out already.”

Both dogs are about a year old, Huijssoon said, adding they’re two mixed-breed, medium-sized pooches.

The dog inside the car was sitting in the driver’s seat when Huijssoon arrived.

“They were not starving, they were in good shape.”

She could not confirm whether the dogs had been abandoned or how long the one dog was inside the car.

Although two cans are visible in the pictures, Huijssoon could not say if the dogs had access to food and water.

“There was so much stuff in the car. I don’t even know what was there… it was full of stuff.

“There was a lot of garbage in the car. It doesn’t seem like it’s a car that people are using, it’s just a car that I don’t think is able to drive anymore.”

As of Monday afternoon, nobody had called the kennel to claim the duo.

Huijssoon said she would take care of the dogs and the owners have 14 days to claim them.

“Sometimes people love them – sometimes situations happen – but there was no physical abuse, they’re fine.”

If no one claims the pups within the two-week period, Huijssoon will start looking for new homes for the dogs and get them spayed and micro-chipped.


