Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

Let the pooches paddle.

A Sylvan Lake dog owner has appealed to the town to set aside an area of beach so pets can enjoy a day at the beach.

Plenty of other Canadian beaches have areas assigned for pets, the writer argues in a recent letter to council.

Dogs and other pets are banned from Sylvan Lake Park. In nearby Centennial Park, they must be on leashes and walk only on the pavement.

The writer acknowledges that dog poo can be an issue. But he is a responsible pet owner who picks up after his dog, he says.

A little 150-metre stretch of beach where pets would be allowed would be more than enough, the writer says, suggesting it be located near the cottage district or by the lighthouse.

“Frankly, being told that as a resident I must drive out to Half Moon Bay, or Kuusamo, or even Sunbreaker Cove to allow my dog to swim is ludicrous,” he writes.

If word got out, the dog beach could be a big draw for other pet owners, says the writer.

Town communications officer Joanne Gaudet said pet lake access has come up many times previously.

The topic arose a number of times recently as part of the public consultations being done as part of the town’s ReImagine project, which is looking at creating a new plan for the entire waterfront area. Some have also suggested a new recreation area, Pogadl Park, planned for southwest Sylvan Lake, have some area set aside for pets.

All of those ideas are on the table and are expected to be discussed by council in future committee of the whole meetings.

“We’re constantly looking at options,” said Gaudet.


