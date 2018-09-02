Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

More than 50 dogs were sniffing out fun at Sunnybrook Farm Museum over the weekend at a Sporting Detection Dogs Association event.

Co-hosted by The Little Nose that Knows, of Red Deer, and Canine Coaching, of Bowden, the event brought together dog owners from across Alberta, and their pets, for a scent detection trial.

Kristina Sveinson, of The Little Nose that Knows, said scent detection trains dogs to do for fun what narcotic and arson dogs do on the job.

“We use essential oils for the dogs to find and they are given a test of three searches — interior, boxes, and an exterior search. They have to find the essential oil which is just a drop on a Q-tip hidden in the space.”

“This is a sport that all dogs can play. All dogs love to sniff and find things. It can be great for dogs that are working breeds, like German shepherds, them need something to do.”

It’s also low impact so older dogs can come out and play, she said.

“This is a really good brain game for them. It keeps them busy. It’s great for young dogs and for old dogs.”

She said even if dogs don’t compete, it’s an activity that engages them.

“This is mental activity that will work your dog as much as a two-km walk. They come out tired and happy because they’re stimulated in so many ways by doing this sport.”

The association, which was developed in 2012, has about 2,000 dogs registered.

“They just started handing out master champion titles in the last two years which means they’ve completed at least 10 searches with gold scores in the 100th percentile for their searches.”

Marilee Irwin, said her nine-year-old Belgian Shepherd named Allie “rocked it out” at the weekend trial.

“She did awesome. We qualified in all three components and she finished her master championship,” said Irwin, of Delburne.

“You can find anything, can’t you,” Irwin said to Allie.

“She also really good at finding liver,” Irwin said with a laugh.

She said the supportive atmosphere of the Sporting Detection Dogs Association can’t be beat.

“Allie has been a confirmation dog. She’s been an obedience dog. She’s been rally dog, and she’s getting older now, so I wanted something for her to do. She loves to use her nose. She loves to track. It’s just a sport that any dog can do and it’s so inclusive.”

Sveinson said her five-year-old Chihuahua named Bolt has been playing the scent game for four years.

“In Alberta winters, when our dogs can’t get outside as much, this game can be played inside all day long. And for a little guy like (Bolt), when snow is not his friend, it makes it good to be able to work inside,” Sveinson said.

It’s the second time a Sporting Detection Dogs Association event has been held at Sunnybrook Farm Museum.

“We’re always looking for unique places. You want big spaces, indoor and outdoor, and lots of room for everybody to play.”



