Donald School of Business renews downtown lease

Red Deer College school will remain at Millennium Centre for next 10 years

Red Deer College’s Donald School of Business will remain downtown for at least the next decade.

A lease to keep the school at the Millennium Centre was recently extended for another 10 years.

“The college’s strategic move to open a downtown campus seven years ago, housing our diverse business programs, has been a great success,” says college president and CEO Joel Ward, in a statement accompanying the lease announcement.

“I appreciate how engaged the local business community has been with providing invaluable learning opportunities for our students.”

The college says its business school “delivers practical business education by integrating management theory with real-world business practice to meet the needs of students, business professionals and Central Alberta communities.”

Over the years, the school’s business programs have increased. A Bachelor of Business Administration degree involves a partnership with Mount Royal University.

Donald School of Business has also introduced a new certification in Alberta, the Human Resources Graduate Certificate. The first class graduated last month.

The school has also embraced innovative ways to deliver programs, such as online courses, and by integrating executive weekends for courses in the Human Resources Graduate program.



