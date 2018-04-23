Doug Ford blames predecessor’s ‘mess’ for having to appoint 11 candidates

TORONTO — Doug Ford is blaming the “mess” he inherited from his predecessor for his controversial decision to appoint about a dozen Tory candidates in ridings across Ontario.

The Progressive Conservative leader says the appointments — announced over the weekend — were necessary because of the short time left before the province’s spring election campaign begins in early May.

Ford, who criticized former Tory leader Patrick Brown for making appointments in the past, said he loathes the practice.

“I want to emphasize, I hate, hate, appointing people,” Ford said Monday. ”Unfortunately, the mess that we handed to us from the previous leadership, was quite the disaster to be frank with you there.”

Ford said there were 28 ridings without Tory candidates when he took over as leader in March, and his team was able to fill 17 through traditional nomination races. Appointments were made for the remaining 11 ridings on Saturday.

“If we’d continued on with the other 11, it would probably take us right into almost election day,” Ford said. “It takes massive resources to put these nominations on.”

Several Tory nomination candidates have publicly complained about the appointments, calling them unfair.

Jake Skinner, a school board trustee in London, Ont., who was seeking the Tory nomination in a riding in that city, said the appointment of another candidate left him “in a state of shock.” He said he was informed of the appointment after two years of campaigning for the position.

“As Progressive Conservatives we know that nominations should be earned, not bestowed,” he said in a statement.

During the Tory leadership race, made necessary by Brown’s abrupt resignation over sexual misconduct allegations in January, Ford repeatedly vowed to clean up a number of the party’s controversial nomination races.

“When I’m leader I’m going to make sure they’re transparent, people are held accountable and there’s going to be integrity here,” he said at the Tory leadership debate in late February.

The party reopened several races shortly after Ford was elected leader.

Ontario’s election is set for June 7.

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board
Next story
Ex-Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown files $8M defamation lawsuit against CTV

Just Posted

Calgary Flames name Peters as replacement for fired head coach Gulutzan

The 53-year-old from Three Hills, Alta., resigned as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

The Latest: UK leader congratulates royals on birth of son

LONDON — The Latest on the royal baby birth: 1:50 p.m. British… Continue reading

G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on ‘malign’ behaviour, Johnson says

TORONTO — Ministers from the G7 countries have committed to taking Russia… Continue reading

Canada to oppose Alaska oil drilling on caribou habitat: minister

A Yukon cabinet minister says three Canadian governments will oppose the latest… Continue reading

Ex-Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown files $8M defamation lawsuit against CTV

TORONTO — Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has filed a… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys “R” US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian… Continue reading

Crosby, Penguins keep 3rd straight championship in sight

PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby tormented the Flyers just as he has from… Continue reading

29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon

London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the… Continue reading

Greece beats budget target as it looks to post-bailout era

ATHENS, Greece — Greece has beaten its budget targets for a third… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month