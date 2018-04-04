Downtown Red Deer attracting entrepreneurs

So far 21 entrepreneurs have made use of a business incubator program that Red Deer Downtown Business Association started last spring.

Funded by Alberta’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, Catapult Entrepreneurs helps support entrepreneurs.

“From day one when Catapult opened its doors we’ve been packed with entrepreneurs needing some help in the areas that we provide help in and access to the grants. We’re really seeing there was a need in the community,” said Amanda Gould, executive director of Red Deer Downtown Business Association (DBA) on Wednesday.

“I’m very proud of it.”

She hoped provincial funding will be renewed March 2019 when it runs out.

She said the Central Alberta program is located downtown at 103-4610 49th Ave. and has helped with downtown business attraction and retention. It was one of the successes listed in the DBA’s 2017 annual report released this week.

“These entrepreneurs have established relationships with the downtown and are using the downtown services. They realize all the benefits of being downtown so as they require their own individual space and graduate from the program, they’re taking space downtown.”

She said an increase in RCMP foot patrols in the downtown also had a positive impact in 2017.

“We had feedback from businesses saying they noticed it and really appreciated it, and it does make a difference. It makes a difference certainly in the perception and feeling of safety. Did we still have break-ins? Absolutely. But what you tend to find downtown is they tend to be property crimes rather than persons crime.”

She said needle debris continues in the downtown, but processes were put in place for quicker cleanup.

A downtown parking strategy to manage high-use areas to increase parking availability has been under development by the city and should be announced in next few months.

Gould said there is sufficient downtown parking, but length of stay and cost can be managed to increase turnover in high-demand areas.

“I’d like to work with the city on producing some kind of map, especially with CFR and the Winter Games coming, to show people where they can park, for what rates, and for how long.”



