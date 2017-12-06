Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff Lisa Spencer-Cook, owner of LV’s Vinyl Cafe on Ross Street, is disheartened her business was broken into early Wednesday.

Downtown Red Deer business owners struggle with spike in property crimes

LV’s Vinyl Cafe owner, a single mother, is saddened to be the latest crime victim

The latest break-in in downtown Red Deer is a heartbreaker for the business owner – a single mother trying make ends meet while raising an autistic daughter.

An emotional Lisa Spencer-Cook said she sold her home and used the proceeds to open LV’s Vinyl Cafe on Ross Street three weeks ago, so she could bring her four-year-old to work when needed.

“It’s so hard to find (flexible) employment when you have a special needs child,” she explained.

But her small business – which sells lunch food, vinyl records and band T-shirts and employs two part-time special needs staffers – had its front door smashed and cash register stolen at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A tearful Spencer-Cook now wonders how she can afford the repair bill.

“I thought, it’s going to be OK. I’m going to make the rent and make payroll this month – and then this happens …”

The LV’s Vinyl Cafe break-in is the latest in a spate of downtown property crimes.

The situation is described by some core Red Deer business owners as being the worst ever with the down-turn in the economy, the local opioid crisis, and Red Deer’s Hwy 2 location.

Sunworks owner Paul Harris said his Ross Street properties have been hit by crime almost weekly.

“We’ve been stolen from, vandalized, broken into, and our neighbours have been broken into,” he added – referring to housewarmings, Joshua Tree furniture refurbishing and antique store, and others.

Cracking down on property crimes was a priority in the last Red Deer policing plan, but some downtown business owners believe the current level of RCMP patrols is not enough. Harris feels taxes should be raised if that’s what it takes to hire significantly more RCMP officers.

According to RCMP stats, Red Deer’s detachment has 161 officers when the average for communities with more than 100,000 people is 194 officers. “I think we’re definitely doing a good job, but we need more members,” said Corp. Karyn Kay.

Paul Goranson, director of protective services, said increasing patrols had some success last summer, but now break-ins are rising again. He expects a funding request for more police officers will be discussed as part of the 2018 operational budget.

Dose Coffee shop owner Rolland Forsland wonders if more RCMP members will make a difference. Unless there’s an officer standing at every corner, he fears criminals will just wait until the coast is clear before striking. “I’m not sure what the answer is…”

Perhaps building businesses with good sight lines and getting everyone to watch out for and report crime would help, he suggested.

When Red Deer’s supervised drug consumption site opens, as expected, in 2018, Spencer-Cook hopes more drug users can be influenced to seek treatment.

While saddened by the break-in, she’s committed to staying downtown. “I want to raise my daughter in a vibrant cultural community.”

Previous story
Great plate fight: Saskatchewan, Alberta tussle over job site licence plates
Next story
As pot becomes legal, parallels drawn to the waning days of alcohol prohibition

Just Posted

Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Red Deer charities are bracing for the busiest time of the year.… Continue reading

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties seize 29 guns, lay nearly 150 criminal charges

Two people face nearly 150 criminal charges after police executed two search… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month