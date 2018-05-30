Downtown Red Deer farmers’ market continues to be a hit

Patsy Erickson makes some kettle corn at her booth at the Wednesday downtown farmers’ market. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Kicking off a summer of mid-week food and drink, the ATB Financial Downtown Farmers’ Market took over a two-block stretch.

The market, which runs on Wednesdays, is put on by the Downtown Business Association and sponsored by ATB Financial

Kerry Lowe and Dean Clark had just started their journey from the intersection of Little Gaetz Avenue and 49th Street when they stopped to get a handmade Popsicle.

Clark was impressed by the unique selection and had purchased a raspberry basil Popsicle as the two made their way through the market.

“It’s on my way to the car and I always come out with arms full,” said Lowe, who’s next stop was the stuffed potatoes booth.

“I enjoy being able to support local variety and the relaxed environment.”

Just beyond the Popsicle stand, Patsy Erickson was mixing up her kettle corn. From near Rimbey, she brings her kettle corn booth to farmers’ markets across Central Alberta.

“It’s a great atmosphere here,” said Erickson. “People come and get great food.”

Erickson has had a booth at the Saturday Red Deer Public Market in the past, but chose to stay closer to home this year and now goes to the Rimbey market.

Jessalynn Gagnon was pushing a stroller with her husband through one of the produce vendors.

“I like that’s it’s local and that it’s during the middle of the week,” said Gagnon, adding she was picking out some produce for the next few night’s dinners.

The market featured vendors selling a wide range of items including cheese, meat, produce, alcohol and baked goods.

The market runs throughout the summer season from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Little Gaetz Avenue between 49th and 47th Streets. The streets are closed to traffic during the market. Dogs are not permitted during the market, per Alberta Health Service regulations.



