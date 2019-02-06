Downtown Red Deer to be busy during 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deerians should check their mailbox this week for a 2019 Canada Winter Games downtown event guide.

The downtown will be a busy place during the Games, which run from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Event guide highlights include:

City Hall Park performances from noon to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on weekends;

Lantern making Feb. 19 and 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Hub on Ross, followed by a parade walk to City Hall Park with entertainment and free hot chocolate;

Little Gaetz activities between 48 and 29 Street, including chainsaw carving, wood milling demonstrations and lunchtime entertainment.

There will also be the 52˚ North Music + Cultural Festival from Feb. 16 to March 1, where there will be live music, an ice slide, ice maze, artisan market, skating rink and more. The festival site is closed 19, 20, 24 and 25.

For a full list of festival headliners, visit www.canadagames.ca/2019/52north. For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/canadagames.



