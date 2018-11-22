Dragons’ Den star provides inspirational entrepreneurship message

Minhas Breweries and Distillery co-founder and CBC Dragon’s Den dragon Manjit Minhas provided an inspirational message about entrepreneurship at the Festival Business Lunch on Thursday at Westerner Park. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

TV dragon and beer baroness Manjit Manhas distilled a lifetime of business experience into inspiration at the Festival Business Luncheon on Thursday.

Manhas, co-founder and CEO of Calgary-based Minhas Breweries and Distillery, and one of the stars of CBC’s Dragons’ Den, talked of her triumphs and challenges before hundreds at the corporate networking and team building event at Westerner Park that is part of the Festival of Trees.

Manhas’s success has meant that a woman who once sought out mentors is now filling that role for others.

“I really believe in giving and receiving mentorship,” she said. “I find that I actually get more out of giving than receiving mentorship.

“I’ve always believed true leaders don’t create followers. They create more leaders, and a great way to do that is to mentor.”

Succeeding in business means taking risks, but with eyes wide open.

“I really do stress the fact that you do need to be cautious and conservative as an entrepreneur, but you do need to be courageous.

“I’ve always believed that courage doesn’t mean you don’t get afraid. Courage means that you don’t let fear stop you.”

She uses the example of a foray into Ontario’s notoriously hard-to-crack beer market. She had negotiated miles of red tape, spent a fortune in fees and was all set to sell her beer when the Ontario Provincial Police came calling out of the blue.

To her shock, police said they were investigating supposed mafia ties as a result of a tip to police. Immediately, all her beer expansion efforts ground to a halt.

As expected, nothing untoward was found, but the hiccup stymied her Ontario expansion plans for a year and she ended up having to dump her entire supply of beer for 450 stores and rebrew it all.

“It has been a challenging 12 years now in Ontario, but it has been successful,” she said.

The setbacks taught her one of her most valuable lessons — life is not fair.

“But we didn’t give up. Upon reflection of that experience, I did discover what doesn’t break you as an individual, it makes you stronger, and it makes your team stronger as well.”

Her company now has more than 90 brands of beers, spirits, liqueurs and wines. Her products are sold in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia, as well as 43 U.S. states and 15 countries.

Another lesson she has learned, is never underestimate the power of negotiation.

“I believe you don’t get what you deserve in life. You get what you negotiate.

“And the more you do it, the better you are.”

And expect to work hard.

“There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs.”

Meanwhile, the Festival of Trees has come off a successful night of fundraising.

Manon Therriault, CEO of the Festival of Trees Foundation, said the Gift of Giving program during the preview dinner on Wednesday night raised just over $218,000 for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“We made a call out to the room and we were able to reach our goal. It was really successful.”



