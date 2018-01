Red Deer’s Bryce Danroth was the winner of the Dream Home Lottery Saturday afternoon.

Danroth was in Fort McMurray Saturday for work so he couldn’t come by and see the house, but expects to be home by Wednesday.

The $700,000 dream home on Longmire Close was built by Larkaun Homes.

A number of other prized were handed out Saturday, including a $100,000-plus 50-50 ticket payout to Red Deer’s Rod Smith.

More to come…