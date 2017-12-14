Dreeshen, McIntyre honour former Delburne mayor

The Village of Delburne held a special meeting to highlight the contributions made by former Mayor Ray Reckseidler.

Reckseidler served the community for 31 years.

He was not re-elected in this year’s municipal election.

Among the many attending was Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen who pointed out Reckseidler’s honesty and commitment to his community in a tribute. Dreeshen highlighted how the former mayor has been a mentor and a friend to him for many years.

Reckseidler was Dreeshen’s teacher in Innisfail.

Dreeshen also made a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday. He highlighted Reckseidler’s and his wife, Sheila’s public contributions in Central Alberta.

Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood was also in attendance at the special meeting hosted by the Village of Delburne. He focused on Ray’s contribution to the province and Delburne, having served Alberta Urban and Municipalities and Family and Community Services Community Futures.

Like Dreeshen, Reckseidler was also a teacher to Wood. In his presentation, he said his former teacher was always a good listener and a mentor for all his students over the years.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA, Don MacIntyre was also in attendance, paid many compliments and highlighted Reckseidler’s contributions both locally and provincially. He said the former mayor was a shining example for him to follow, while recognizing Sheila’s contributions as well.

The village council presented Ray with a gavel in token of their appreciation.



