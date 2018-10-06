Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Friday night.

Police were called to 60 Avenue and 58 Street where gunshots were fired at a man in his vehicle around 7:45 p.m.

After asking people in the neighbourhood, RCMP determined a dark-coloured sports utility vehicle fled the area after the sound of gunfire.

Witnesses told police the driver of the suspect vehicle got the attention of the victim and pointed a sawed-off shotgun out the window before shooting at his vehicle.

Police continue their investigation for the dark-coloured SUV.

RCMP say this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no additional risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 780-845-2882 or your local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.P3Tips.com.


