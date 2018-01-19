Driver in fatal crash acquitted

A 19-year-old Red Deer woman was killed and another injured in June 2012 crash west of Bowden

A Sundre man has been acquitted of dangerous driving charges stemming from a fatal 2012 rollover west of Bowden.

Brendan Chase Wild, 30, was found not guilty in a Calgary courtroom on Wednesday of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with the June 23, 2012 incident.

Wild was driving a vehicle with two passengers when it veered off Hwy 587 west of Bowden and rolled.

Amanda Harlos, 19, of Red Deer, was killed in the crash. Leah Shingleton, of Red Deer, was injured.

A trial took place in Calgary last November. Wild testified he had swerved to avoid a deer.



