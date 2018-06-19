Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII wire barricade near Olds and rolled several times.

Early Tuesday morning, Olds RCMP and local emergency services were called to the collision in the northbound lane of Hwy 2 at the Hwy 27 overpass.

According to police, the vehicle left the highway and hit the metal guard railing, peeling it off of its posts. The vehicle continued into the centre median wire barricade, rolling several times and left debris, including the engine, strewn across the scene.

The vehicle stopped in the median between the wire barricades. The metal barricade landed across the two northbound lanes, causing two additional collisions. There were no injuries in the two incidental collisions.

The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant. He was taken to Olds Hospital.

Police said the driver was wearing his seatbelt, “which held him within the engineered survivable space of the vehicle and contributed to the driver being able to extricate himself prior to emergency services arriving and ultimately surviving the crash.”

Police continue to investigate, but believe speed and alcohol to be contributing factors in the crash.



