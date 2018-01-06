One person was seriously hurt after hitting a street light pole head-on in Penhold Friday night. (Photo contributed by Penhold Volunteer Fire Department)

Driver seriously hurt after hitting street light pole in Penhold

One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a street light pole Friday night in Penhold.

Penhold firefighters were called to the collision on Hwy 2A at Hawkridge Boulevard around 10:20 p.m.

The vehicle hit a wooden post and then collided with the street light head-on, Penhold Fire Captain Elisabeth Crowson said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to a hospital in Innisfail.

Hwy 2A was shut down in both directions and Hawkridge Boulevard westbound was shut down. Traffic management continued until after midnight.

RCMP are investigating the incident.


Most Read

