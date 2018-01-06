Driver seriously hurt after hitting street light pole in Penhold

One person was seriously hurt after hitting a street light pole head-on in Penhold Friday night. (Photo contributed by Penhold Volunteer Fire Department)

One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a street light pole Friday night in Penhold.

Penhold firefighters were called to the collision on Hwy 2A at Hawkridge Boulevard around 10:20 p.m.

The vehicle hit a wooden post and then collided with the street light head-on, Penhold Fire Captain Elisabeth Crowson said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to a hospital in Innisfail.

Hwy 2A was shut down in both directions and Hawkridge Boulevard westbound was shut down. Traffic management continued until after midnight.

RCMP are investigating the incident.



