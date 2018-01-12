Driver, students hurt after school bus hits abandoned trailer in Cape Breton

ENGLISHTOWN, N.S. — A trucker who left a broken-down trailer on a Cape Breton highway was being questioned by police Friday after it was hit by a school bus taking children to class, seriously injuring the bus driver and leaving numerous students with minor injuries.

Eleven high school students were on the bus when it came upon the trailer at 8:08 a.m. Friday as it approached the crest of Kelly’s Mountain near Englishtown, N.S.

The trailer had been abandoned the previous night, said RCMP Const. Eric Latwaitis.

“It was a two-lane area, with a passing lane and a slow lane,” he said.

“It was in the slow lane a considerable amount, probably in that lane for the most part. It had broken down and the trailer was abandoned there. It took up most of the lane, because of the snow on the banks.”

The driver, who is apparently from Cape Breton, seems to have left only two warning triangles behind the truck after it broke down the previous night, he said.

The collision did considerable damage to the bus’s front end, moving its frame by 10 inches, said Latwaitis, who said it was remarkable the injuries weren’t worse.

The children weren’t wearing seatbelts, but the design of the bus allowed the front end to collapse on itself, likely a factor in limiting injuries further back.

“With the amount of damage to the bus, it was fortunate the outcome was as good as it was,” he said. “We’re very very lucky with what appears to be minor injuries to the youth.”

Michelle MacLeod, spokeswoman for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board, said the students’ injuries “were limited to bumps and bruises … I believe there was one sprained wrist.”

She said the students were en route to Memorial High School, a Grade 9-12 school in Sydney Mines.

Latwaitis said the children were “quite shaken up,” but able to walk off the bus. The driver was pinned by the damage, but conscious as first responders took about three hours to free him with the Jaws of Life.

Latwaitis said he has never before seen a truck abandoned on a road in that way: “Never to this extent, right into the middle of the lane.”

“We are currently looking to see if that act was considered reckless or endangering. We’ll be following up on that to determine if there’s charges to follow,” he said.

Previous story
Survivors, families pained by MMIW executive director’s departure
Next story
Council nixes downtown winter patio for 2019 Games

Just Posted

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

Cronquist House getting repairs

Veranda will be fixed with $10,200 from Alberta Historical Resources Foundation

Council nixes downtown winter patio for 2019 Games

Councillors say plenty of other venues for Games visitors

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

Two flu-related deaths in Central Alberta

Two Central Albertans with the flu have died this season out of… Continue reading

WATCH: ’Your neighbour might need a naloxone kit someday’

Turning Point reports two opioid related deaths in January so far

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month