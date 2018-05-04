Drivers be aware: highway spring cleanup starts in Alberta

Spring cleaning is coming to Alberta’s highways, and the RCMP are reminding drivers to take extra care on the roads.

This weekend an estimated 12,000 people, about 8,000 youths, will work with Alberta Transportation to clean roadways across the province. Participants include 4-H Clubs, Junior Forest Rangers, Scouts and Girl Guides and other youth groups.

These groups will do their part to help the environment by collecting garbage and recyclable materials.

The cleanup is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Mounties ask drivers to slow down, obey signage and be alert to help ensure the safety of the kids and people who will be out keeping Alberta clean.



