Drivers beware: School is almost back in

Students returning to many schools this week

School zone drivers take care.

It may hard to believe for some, but the summer is almost over and the streets will soon be alive with students again.

For Red Deer Catholic Schools, the first days of school are as following:

Thursday — Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, and Blackfalds Schools. Please note this is Grade 10 Orientation at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School and St. Joseph High School.

Friday — École Secondaire Notre Dame High School and St. Joseph High School Grade 11 and 12 students.

Sept. 4 — Innisfail, Olds, and Rocky Mountain House Schools.

St. Patrick’s Community School (Year-Round Program) has already resumed classes for the 2018-2019 school year.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools reminds the public that students will be using bus stops and crossing various streets and to watch for school zone speed limits.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools serves over 10,085 students in 21 schools in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail, and Olds. It also supports the learning of over 600 students in a Home Education Program.



