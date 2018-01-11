Drug arrest made in Lacombe

A Calgary man was charged with drug possession after Lacombe Police Service found him asleep in a vehicle early Monday morning.

Police said at about 2 a.m. officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the 5100 block of 51st Street. The male driver, who was asleep inside, was wanted on outstanding warrants and bound by several court-imposed conditions.

During the arrest police seized 5.61 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 9.87 grams of fentanyl and 2.85 grams of crack cocaine.

A 58-year-old man was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of failing to comply with release conditions, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Friday.