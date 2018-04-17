RCMP Superindendent Scott Tod, left, and Cpl. Bob Schultz of the Red Deer GIS drug section with a collection of drugs, cash, guns, from an April 2016t bust. File photo from Red Deer Advocate

Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Red Deer man was involved in a sophisticated dial-a-dope operation

A Red Deer man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for his role in a “dial-a-dope” operation.

Matthew Rose pleaded guilty last Friday in Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench to conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of a recognizance.

Rose was handed a prison sentence of six years and six months. He has four years to serve after getting credit for the time he has spent in custody.

Rose was swept up in a four-month RCMP drug investigation in early 2016. He was among four charged, including his wife Katherine Howe. All of the charges against her were dropped by the Crown prosecutor.

The investigation by the RCMP Priority Crimes Task Force was launched in January after police received reports of suspicious activity at a Timberlands home.

In an agreed statement of facts, the inner workings of the dial-a-dope operation are laid bare. Drug orders would be made by phone and then a team of runners, working in shifts, delivered the drugs and took the cash.

At the end of their shift, runners handed over unsold drugs and the day’s profits to drug dealers higher up the chain. Runners would be paid a percentage of the profits the following day.

Rose was considered a mid-level player. Drugs were stored and packaged for street-level sales and stored in the crawl space of his home on Towers Close. Scheduling, supplying and handling accounting were also his duties.

On April 13, 2016, police raided Rose’s home, where he lived with Howe and their infant son, and seized 1,168 grams of cocaine, 239 oxycodone tablets, 8,236 grams of marijuana, 1,144 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and 443 grams of MDMA, known commonly as the date rape drug.

An unloaded shotgun, drug paraphernalia and $22,000 in cash were also seized.

On April 24, police returned and seized all of Rose’s furniture, another $10,000 in cash and his $700,000 home. Two vehicles were also forfeited for a total forfeiture in the $900,000 range.

RCMP said at the time that the forfeiture sent a clear message to drug dealers of the price they may have to pay if caught.

