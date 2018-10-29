Drugs seized at Bowden prison

Contraband drugs worth $81,000 were seized by staff at Bowden Institution last week.

Staff at the medium-security prison discovered the package containing THC (ecstasy) and methamphetamine about 2:45 p.m. last Thursday. The tally of the drugs seized is based on their value inside the prison.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of methods to prevent drugs from getting into prisons, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone, says a news release.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions has been set up to get additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

“These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions,” says the release.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.



