Red Deer RCMP arrested seven people Tuesday morning in Riverside Meadows. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Drugs seized at Riverside Meadows apartment

Red Deer RCMP seized drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia at the apartment where police found a homemade bomb on Tuesday.

Police executed two search warrants at a Riverside Meadows apartment and found cocaine and methamphetamine, along with paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Seven people were arrested, and two have since been released. RCMP will issue an update with more details once those charges have been sworn before the courts.

During the search, police found an explosive device and evacuated the building and nearby residences as a precaution while the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit determined the device was safe.

The searches were a part of a more than two-week drug trafficking investigation by Red Deer RCMP General Investigations section that began Jan. 10. The investigation included a simultaneous search warrant on a Sylvan Lake residence by Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP. That search warrant resulted in the seizure of about three pounds of marijuana and approximately $2,000 in cash as proceeds of crime. Two people were taken into custody.

Charges are pending against seven people in total. Charges will vary among those arrested but will include drug possession, trafficking and charges related to the explosive device.

Anyone with information about this or any drug trafficking investigation is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.


