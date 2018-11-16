Drunk driver who killed three young men near Edmonton gets day parole

STONY MOUNTAIN, Man. — A man convicted of killing three young men in a drunk driving crash near Edmonton has been granted day parole.

Jonathan Pratt appeared before a parole board at the federal Stony Mountain prison in Manitoba on Thursday.

Pratt was doing almost 200 km/h when his truck slammed into the vehicle carrying the men in 2011.

He had a blood alcohol level two-and-a-half times the legal limit and was found guilty in 2014 of manslaughter and impaired driving causing death.

Bradley Arsenault and Thaddeus Lake, both 18, and Kole Novak, who was 22, died in the crash.

Sheri Arsenault, Bradley’s mother, went to the parole hearing.

“It has been almost seven years since Mr. Pratt killed my son and his two friends,” she said, commenting on the parole decision. “I’m heartbroken but I’m not surprised.”

Arsenault said Pratt hsn’t shown much remorse.

“His final words were he’s sorry he is in this position,” she said. “I think it’s self-pity, it’s not remorse for what he’s done to the three victims, never mind the three victim’s families.”

Arsenault provided a victim impact statement to the board asking that if parole is granted, Pratt not be allowed to return to Edmonton.

She said her request was granted.

“I just still really miss my son so much and there’s never an end for us.” (CTV Edmonton)

