Drunk driving charges laid after truck went through doors of Red Deer pub

A 28-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving

A man is facing charges in connection with an incident that saw truck crash through doors of Lion’s Den Pub in north Red Deeron Sept. 22. (Photo contributed)

A 28-year-old man is facing drunk charges after a truck crashed through the doorway of Lion’s Den Pub at Quality Inn.

Red Deer RCMP said shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers responded to a report that a truck was driven between two pillars and through the doorway of the pub.

No one was injured, but the crash caused extensive damage.

The driver was restrained by customers until police arrived and he was arrested without incident.

According to witness statements, the driver left the pub in a taxi, then returned a short time later driving the truck.

A man is facing charges of dangerous driving, impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 amd mischief.

He is due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.