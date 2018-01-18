Dumping old fridges at Red Deer landfill will cost more starting March 1

It will soon cost $25 to dispose of old fridges and freezers at the Red Deer landfill.

City council approved a budget recommendation that will raise the fee, on a cost-recovery basis, to $25 from a former pay-by-weight system that only amounted to about $7 a fridge. The new fee is based on an average charged by other Alberta municipalities, said Tim Ainscough, the city’s environmental services manager.

Councillors were told the higher fee would compensate the city for safely removing freon gas from the large appliances before they are crushed and their metal is recycled.

Freon is a tasteless, ordourless gas used in the refrigeration process that is harmful to human health and the environment. Ainscough said the gas will be sucked out of fridges with a vacuum system. It will be contained and recycled.

The fee increase for fridges is expected kick in on March 1.