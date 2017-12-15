Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is expected to come true Saturday, thanks to local fire departments and medics.

Ron Villemaire, 69, is terminally ill and is in hospice care in Bedford, New Hampshire, his daughter, Elizabeth Ngo, said Friday. Villemaire is a huge “Star Wars” fan, but can’t get to a theatre and sit in a seat.

“Nothing would make me happier,” Villemaire, who has late-stage cancer that spread from his colon, told WMUR-TV earlier this week. “That would be something to take with me.”

After a public plea from Ngo, the Bedford and New Boston fire departments said they’ll take him Saturday by ambulance to a theatre and transfer him to a hospital bed provided at the theatre in Epping. Medics will also be on hand while he watches “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“We decided to partner to make his dream come true,” New Boston Fire Chief Dan MacDonald said. He said the movie theatre manager and a representative of a group that dresses up as “Star Wars” characters talked to Villemaire, who “just couldn’t believe it.” People also have donated money to help with the outing.

Villemaire will be joined by family and friends — as well as Darth Vader and storm troopers. The U.S. Air Force veteran will also be greeted by representatives thanking him for his service.

“He’s thrilled,” Ngo said. “It’s all he talks about.”

Ngo said their Christmas tree is covered with “Star Wars” ornaments and they’ve held movie marathons to watch the series.

Ngo bought tickets to the movie at least a month ago, but Villemaire started experiencing more pain and it became difficult for him to sit up.

Most Read

